Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, communicates with his dispatch after refueling a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2023. Howell’s passion for aviation paired with the goal of providing a better life for his family inspired him to join the Air Force in 2022. Howell’s journey to the Air Force began in Spanishtown, Jamaica, where he spent most of his childhood and high school years living with his mother and sister until moving to the United States in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

