U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, communicates with his dispatch after refueling a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2023. After arriving to the U.S., Howell lived with his mother in New York where he also attended college studying business while working at John F. Kennedy Airport supplying aircraft with catering. Being surrounded by aircraft every day, Howell discovered a growing passion for aviation, inspiring him to pursue a career a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.0093 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 8174529 VIRIN: 231213-F-WH061-1058 Resolution: 5981x3979 Size: 3.6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.