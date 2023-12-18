Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

    Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.0093

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, communicates with his dispatch after refueling a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2023. After arriving to the U.S., Howell lived with his mother in New York where he also attended college studying business while working at John F. Kennedy Airport supplying aircraft with catering. Being surrounded by aircraft every day, Howell discovered a growing passion for aviation, inspiring him to pursue a career a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 12.19.0093
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 8174529
    VIRIN: 231213-F-WH061-1058
    Resolution: 5981x3979
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

    Airmen
    Fuels
    POL
    Recruiting

