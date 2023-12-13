Ms. Manuela Tamburin, center, and Ms. Francesca Trevisanutto, right, receive the Superior Civilian Service Award in honor of Ivano Trevisanutto, signed by Gen. Darryl Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presented by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), left, during the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. The Superior Civilian Service Award is the third highest Department of the Army honorary award granted by any commander and nominations reflect superior service or achievement. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 8172880 VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-3245 Resolution: 3178x2119 Size: 1.38 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.