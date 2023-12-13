From left to right: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF); Ms. Toni McCracken, chief of Regional Training Support Division South, Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command; Ms. Manuela Tamburin; Ms. Francesca Trevisanutto; and Col. Scott Horrigan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, pose for a group photo after receiving an honorary certificate of retirement in honor of Ivano Trevisanutto during the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 8172882 VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-3255 Resolution: 3816x2544 Size: 1.2 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.