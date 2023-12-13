Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 18 of 25]

    Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, command sergeant major of SETAF-AF, embrace and offer words of comfort to members of the Trevisanutto family during the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 04:46
    Photo ID: 8172883
    VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-3270
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF

