U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Moussa Doukoure, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), right, receives a certificate of retirement presented by Col. Stephen T. Skells, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, left, during the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8172872
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-DO858-3098
|Resolution:
|3948x2632
|Size:
|1008.28 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
