U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean M. Horval, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), right, receives a certificate of retirement presented by Col. Stephen T. Skells, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, left, during the U.S. Army Garrison Italy retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 8172873 VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-3113 Resolution: 4776x3184 Size: 1.31 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Retirement Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.