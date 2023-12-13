Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

Ms. Manuela Tamburin and Ms. Francesca Trevisanutto, center, receive an honorary certificate of retirement in honor of Ivano Trevisanutto, presented by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), left, and Col. Scott Horrigan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, right, during the retirement ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

