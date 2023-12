At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle C. Fleming works with Lisa Hook, geographic information specialist assembling a large-scale map for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).



A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 8172443 VIRIN: 231215-A-AZ289-5515 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 6.29 MB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.