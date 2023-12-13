The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities, contracting officer representative, Dora Molina charts and tracks the progress of the on going construction of the temporary school in Lahaina, Maui, HI.



We received a FEMA mission assignment on Sept. 13, 2023, to support the state of Hawaii and the state Department of Education to design and oversee the installation of a temporary school campus for the Lahaina community. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 8172437 VIRIN: 231214-A-AZ289-5600 Resolution: 4500x3129 Size: 7.3 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tracking the Lahaina Temporary Public School [Image 8 of 8], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.