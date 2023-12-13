Tracking the Lahaina Temporary Public School

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities Team meets with contractors to track the progress of the Lahaina temporary school.



The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, on Nov. 4, 2023. The Notice to Proceed was issued Nov. 20, 2023.

