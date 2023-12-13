Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tracking the Lahaina Temporary Public School [Image 2 of 8]

    Tracking the Lahaina Temporary Public School

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities Team meets with contractors to track the progress of the Lahaina temporary school.

    The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, on Nov. 4, 2023. The Notice to Proceed was issued Nov. 20, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 15:31
