Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill

At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, Lisa Hook, geographic information specialist assembles a large-scale map that she created for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).



A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

Date Taken: 12.15.2023
Location: KIHEI, HI, US