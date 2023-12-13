At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, Lisa Hook, geographic information specialist assembles a large-scale map that she created for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).
A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8172439
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-AZ289-5499
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT