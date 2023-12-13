Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office, U.S. Army Cpt. Matthew T. Hartke works with Lisa Hook, geographic information specialist to assemble a large-scale map for the Rehearsal of Concept (ROC).

    A ROC drill aims to identify problems, present solutions, and plan for Debris removal in Lahaina.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 15:31
    Photo ID: 8172440
    VIRIN: 231215-A-AZ289-5501
    Resolution: 4500x3045
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfires 2023 ROC Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GIS
    ROC
    Debris removal
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfiresRecovery23

