MacDill Visits Children's Hospital

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, and Champa Boom, meet an infant at Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Wing leadership delivered presents to the children receiving care at TGH Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

Date Taken: 12.14.2023
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US