U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, and Champa Boom, stand with Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, a general surgeon at Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023, at TGH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|8171409
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-WT071-1002
|Resolution:
|3673x2449
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Visits Children's Hospital [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT