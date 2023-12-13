MacDill Visits Children's Hospital

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Engen, 6th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief executive assistant, pets an emotional support dog, at the Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023. Emotional support dogs work diligently at the hospital to help lift the spirits of the children placed in the hospitals care during medical treatments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

