MacDill Visits Children's Hospital

6th Air Refueling Wing mascot, Champa Boom, meets Legend, an infant at Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Wing leadership delivered presents to the children receiving care at TGH Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

