    MacDill Visits Children's Hospital [Image 5 of 9]

    MacDill Visits Children's Hospital

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing mascot, Champa Boom, waves at an infant at Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The Children’s Hospital provides a comprehensive range of medical, surgical and rehabilitative services for infants, children and adolescents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

