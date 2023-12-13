MacDill Visits Children's Hospital

6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, meets Legend, an infant at Tampa General Hospital Children’s Hospital, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Wing leadership delivered presents to the children receiving care at TGH Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

