Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell is introduced to members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron, who work alongside the Italian Air Force and Carabinieri in ensuring installation security at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell toured Aviano Air Base to understand how the U.S. and Italian militaries work together to ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino visits Aviano AB
