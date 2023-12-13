Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jimmy Pruit, 31st Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, explains the capabilities of the U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon platform and the weapons it carries to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. This was Markell’s first visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, since he took his position as U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino in September 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino visits Aviano AB
