    Ambassador Markell visits Aviano [Image 2 of 5]

    Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

    AVIANO AB, ITALY

    12.14.1729

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jimmy Pruit, 31st Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, explains the capabilities of the U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon platform and the weapons it carries to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. This was Markell’s first visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, since he took his position as U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino in September 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Markell visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino visits Aviano AB

