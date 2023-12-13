Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, describes to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell the work the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron plays in maintaining and improving the base’s infrastructure while adhering to Italian standards at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell spent his first visit at Aviano Air Base learning the functions of the 31st Fighter Wing and its role in strategic defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

