U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, describes to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell the work the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron plays in maintaining and improving the base’s infrastructure while adhering to Italian standards at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell spent his first visit at Aviano Air Base learning the functions of the 31st Fighter Wing and its role in strategic defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8170169
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-SQ839-8743
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ambassador Markell visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino visits Aviano AB
