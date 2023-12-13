Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Markell visits Aviano [Image 3 of 5]

    Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Cenna, Operations Superintendent for the 57th Rescue Squadron, explains the squadron's role in search and rescue operations for the U.S. and its allies to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell toured Aviano Air Base to learn how the U.S. and Italian militaries work together to ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
