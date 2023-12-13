Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Cenna, Operations Superintendent for the 57th Rescue Squadron, explains the squadron's role in search and rescue operations for the U.S. and its allies to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell toured Aviano Air Base to learn how the U.S. and Italian militaries work together to ensure regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

