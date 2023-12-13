Ambassador Markell visits Aviano

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Henderson, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron alternate military treatment facility personnel reliability assurance program monitor, speaks to U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell about the importance of flight medicine in properly securing strategic assets at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. Markell spent his first visit at Aviano Air Base learning the functions of the 31st Fighter Wing and its role in strategic defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

