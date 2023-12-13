U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino visits Aviano AB

Aviano Air Base, Italy – The U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Jack Markell, visited U.S. and Italian military members at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023, as part of an immersion tour.

“The job our servicemembers do every day ensures the safety and security of not only our nation, but also the security of our allies,” said Markell. “The United States is grateful for their excellent work in service to our country.”

During his first visit to Aviano since his arrival in Italy, the ambassador was briefed on the base’s agile combat employment (ACE) capabilities. He also witnessed the U.S. Air Force’s close integration with the Italian Air Force during the first ACE exercise involving both nations.

“Integration with allies is a key component to our national security strategy. Ensuring our militaries work together smoothly during contingency operations is imperative to ensure the success of our allied operations.”

Markell met with Airmen around the base who demonstrated their capabilities across a spectrum of specializations, from flight medicine to HH-60 and F-16 operations.

“It’s fantastic to meet these Airmen and see first-hand their dedication, professionalism, and skills,” said Markell. “The work they do every day is foundational for the security not only of the US, but of our partners and allies as well.”

