    U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Army Cpl. Idrain Brooks, a Patriot operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, drives a forklift during Patriot reload training, Dec. 9, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Battery operators frequently conduct simulated reload training to ensure speed and proficiency in loading and unloading expended canisters.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 8170101
    VIRIN: 231209-F-BQ566-1009
    Resolution: 6841x4366
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense
    Enhanced Posture
    Patriot Defender

