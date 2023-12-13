U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

U.S. Army Cpl. Idrain Brooks, a Patriot operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, drives a forklift during Patriot reload training, Dec. 9, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Battery operators frequently conduct simulated reload training to ensure speed and proficiency in loading and unloading expended canisters.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

