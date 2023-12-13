U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Safar, a Patriot battery signaler assigned to the 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, oversees all launcher movement, providing constant communication to his team while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Safar emphasized the importance of daily training and how it instills the confidence he and his team need to have while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

