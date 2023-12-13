U.S. Army Sgt. Jamal Washington, a Patriot battery operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, provides 24-hour presence to respond to potential airborne threats at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Patriot is an all-weather, 24/7 ground based, air and missile defense system, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8170096
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-BQ566-1004
|Resolution:
|3960x5693
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
