U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

U.S. Army Sgt. Jamal Washington, a Patriot battery operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, provides 24-hour presence to respond to potential airborne threats at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Patriot is an all-weather, 24/7 ground based, air and missile defense system, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

