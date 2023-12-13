U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Safar, a Patriot battery signaler assigned to the 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, guides a fork lift operator during a patriot canister reload training, Dec. 9, 2023, at an undisclosed location withinn the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Battery operators frequently conduct simulated reload training to ensure speed and proficiency in loading and unloading expended canisters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

