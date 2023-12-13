Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jamal Washington, a Patriot battery operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, provides 24-hour presence to respond to potential airborne threats at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2023. Patriot is an all-weather, 24/7 ground based, air and missile defense system, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    This work, U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense
    Enhanced Posture
    Patriot Defender

