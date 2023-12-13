U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Safar, a Patriot battery signaler assigned to the 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Fort Bliss, Texas, guides a fork lift operator during patriot reload training, Dec. 9, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Battery operators frequently conduct simulated reload training to ensure speed and proficiency in loading and unloading expended canisters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8170100 VIRIN: 231209-F-BQ566-1012 Resolution: 6525x4661 Size: 11.74 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Patriot Defenders provide 24/7 presence in the Middle East [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.