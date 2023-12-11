Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, handle different tools during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. JASDF maintenance Airmen visited Yokota on an educational tour to learn firsthand how their U.S. Air Force counterparts conduct aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8163394
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-QX174-1113
|Resolution:
|2671x1871
|Size:
|682.04 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT