JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, handle different tools during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. JASDF maintenance Airmen visited Yokota on an educational tour to learn firsthand how their U.S. Air Force counterparts conduct aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

