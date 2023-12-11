JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Poust, 374th Maintenance Squadron (MS) NCO in charge of Aircraft Structural Maintenance, trades patches with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The tour highlighted how members train in the 374th Maintenance Group through the employment of a maintenance training section and field training detachments, while also showcasing the missions of the 374th MS and 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

