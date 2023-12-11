Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 6 of 9]

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Poust, 374th Maintenance Squadron (MS) NCO in charge of Aircraft Structural Maintenance, trades patches with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The tour highlighted how members train in the 374th Maintenance Group through the employment of a maintenance training section and field training detachments, while also showcasing the missions of the 374th MS and 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    374th MXG
    374th Maintenance Group
    maintenance tour

