Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 5 of 9]

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jay Quick, 374th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections technician, explains the different type of inspections to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. During the tour, JASDF Airmen were given the opportunity to ask questions to gain a better understanding of U.S. Air Force maintenance practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 8163392
    VIRIN: 230927-F-QX174-1088
    Resolution: 2814x1776
    Size: 637.45 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    374th MXG
    374th Maintenance Group
    maintenance tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT