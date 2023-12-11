Tech. Sgt. Jay Quick, 374th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections technician, explains the different type of inspections to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. During the tour, JASDF Airmen were given the opportunity to ask questions to gain a better understanding of U.S. Air Force maintenance practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
