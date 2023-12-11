A Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Technical Training School, Hamamatsu Air Base, looks at a welding example during a maintenance immersion tour, Sept. 27, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The tour highlighted how the 374th Maintenance Group trains through the employment of a maintenance training section and field training detachments, while also showcasing the missions of the 374th Maintenance Squadron and 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.11.2023 20:50 Photo ID: 8163396 VIRIN: 230927-F-QX174-1136 Resolution: 2722x1836 Size: 910.43 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.