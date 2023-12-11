JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota

Patrick O’Brian, 374th Maintenance Group Dowty field service engineer, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen during a maintenance immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The tour was designed to familiarize the future JASDF maintenance officers with the practices of the U.S. Air Force, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

