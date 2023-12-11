Patrick O’Brian, 374th Maintenance Group Dowty field service engineer, speaks to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Airmen during a maintenance immersion tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2023. The tour was designed to familiarize the future JASDF maintenance officers with the practices of the U.S. Air Force, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8163391
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-QX174-1001
|Resolution:
|2760x1810
|Size:
|603.57 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF integrates with maintenance across Yokota
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT