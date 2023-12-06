Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, middle left, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, middle right, receive a mission briefing at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. Assigned to the Third Air Force, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group supports a variety of U.S. objectives in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

