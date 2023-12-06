U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, middle left, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, middle right, receive a mission briefing at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. Assigned to the Third Air Force, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group supports a variety of U.S. objectives in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 07:03
|Photo ID:
|8158357
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-OP101-1129
|Resolution:
|7249x4833
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT