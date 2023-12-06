Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8]

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, middle left, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, middle right, receive a mission briefing at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. Assigned to the Third Air Force, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group supports a variety of U.S. objectives in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

