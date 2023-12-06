U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, observes a patch from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, Djibouti, Dec. 7, 2023. Assigned to the Third Air Force, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group supports a variety of U.S. objectives in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 8158355 VIRIN: 231206-F-OP101-1079 Resolution: 6316x4211 Size: 9.14 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.