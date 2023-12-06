Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, observes a patch from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, Djibouti, Dec. 7, 2023. Assigned to the Third Air Force, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group supports a variety of U.S. objectives in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
