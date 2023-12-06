Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 1 of 8]

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force leadership from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing wait to greet U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, as they arrive at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. As U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only numbered air force, the NAF’s command staff provides support for all of Third Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 8158343
    VIRIN: 231206-F-OP101-1006
    Resolution: 7855x5237
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops
    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFRICOM
    CLDJ
    449 AEG
    3AF
    406 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT