Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, places a Third Air Force sticker on the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Wing door at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. During the 3AF’s command team visit, they attended mission briefs, recognized superior performers, interacted with Airmen and thanked deployed members for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ