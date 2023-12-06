U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, right, greets Lt. Col. Jeff Ellingsen, Joint Personnel Recovery Center commander, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 6, 2023. During the 3AF’s command team visit, they met with various squadrons, recognized superior performers, interacted with Airmen and thanked deployed members for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 8158344 VIRIN: 231206-F-OP101-1031 Resolution: 7131x4754 Size: 4.28 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.