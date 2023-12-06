Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, right, meets with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 7, 2023. Responsible for 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents, Third Air Force plans, executes and assesses a full spectrum of airpower operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
