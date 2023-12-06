Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 7 of 8]

    Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, right, meets with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 7, 2023. Responsible for 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents, Third Air Force plans, executes and assesses a full spectrum of airpower operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, Third Air Force, 406 AEW leaders visit deployed troops [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti

    Djibouti
    USAFRICOM
    CLDJ
    449 AEG
    3AF
    406 AEW

