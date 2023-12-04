Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 7 of 8]

    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Newly retired Sergeant Maj. Jason D. McCoy receives the Silver Order of Mercury Dec. 5. The SOM is the highest honor bestowed by the Army Signal Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 8153104
    VIRIN: 231205-A-HT688-5193
    Resolution: 6961x5464
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    NCO Corps
    Signal Corps
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    Soldier for Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT