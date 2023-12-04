NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career

The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command all-female Color Guard stands ready for the ceremony. The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command held a change of command ceremony Dec. 5 between NETCOM’s outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy and the new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Runk. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

