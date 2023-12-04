NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Less than one percent of the population serves in the U.S. Army active-duty component. Of that percentage, approximately 17% serve until they are eligible to retire. It may seem bittersweet when the day comes for those Soldiers, but they’ve earned the right to enjoy the next chapter in life.



The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 5 between NETCOM’s outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy and the new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Runk.



Runk was previously the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) and looked forward to the new opportunities here at NETCOM.



“Our responsibilities are expanding and there is still much work to be done,” Runk said. “I look forward to working with you as we tackle these exciting challenges.”



The event was also followed by a retirement ceremony for McCoy, signaling the end of his 24-year career.



Held on Brown Parade Field, the ceremony brought current and former NETCOM leaders, military leaders, Department of the Army Civilians, families, and community members together to honor McCoy and what he’s meant to NETCOM, Fort Huachuca and the Army.



Noncommissioned officers are the backbone of the Army and McCoy has left a lasting legacy and reputation of being the kind of leader who exemplified what it is to be an NCO.



“While it takes a team to get the job done, every unit has a strong senior noncommissioned officer that enforces the standards, instills values and ensures that the mission is not just getting done, it’s getting done right,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, NETCOM Commanding General.



McCoy’s career has been filled with deployments, training opportunities and assignments that continually brought increasing levels of challenges and responsibilities. But it is these 24 years of diversity that shaped McCoy into the highly-respected NCO he is today, and will always be remembered for.



“Command Sergeant Major Jason McCoy has been that kind of Soldier and NCO throughout his career,” Eubank said. “He has been that kind of leader, ensuring the accomplishment of the mission [and] taking care of the health and welfare of Soldiers, civilians and their families.”



Seen as a quiet professional and strategic thinker, McCoy has always been a leader who helped Soldiers and civilians find ways to shape their careers.



“When I got promoted to master sergeant, he recognized my desire to be a first sergeant,” said NETCOM Headquarters and Headquarters Company’s 1st Sgt. Leilani Caracciolo. “He gave me an opportunity at the 40th Signal Battalion, which paved the way for me to know what it is to be a first sergeant, and prepared me for this HHC position.”



McCoy has always been a leader of few words, but big on actions and results. During his time as the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) command sergeant major and NETCOM command sergeant major, he modernized facility infrastructures to make the lives of the military and civilians better every day.



“Over the past few days, I’ve been listening to the comments people have made about the improvements,” McCoy said. “I truly believe that the building that you work in should reflect the level of professionalism of the team.”



Whether Soldiers or civilians, putting people first is something McCoy wholeheartedly believed throughout his career, and what he stood by as a leader.



“My career advice…is that you take care of and demonstrate care for the people under your care,” McCoy expressed. “Never for one second think you are better than them. Ego doesn’t get you promoted, your team does.”



It’s that care for people that made McCoy a great leader throughout his career, even if the humbleness inside himself didn’t allow him to see it.



“I never thought of myself as a good leader,” McCoy said. ”I just wanted to be a good person.”



As he prepares to take on the next stage in life, McCoy can look back on his career with a smile and a full sense of pride.



“It’s been a memorable 24 years,” McCoy said. “The Army started out as a job, became a career and ended up being a way of life. So, I end this journey without regret and I look forward to the future.”

