NETOM’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Runk, receives the guidon signaling the change of responsibility Dec. 5. Runk was previously the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) and looked forward to the new opportunities here at NETCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Enrique Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8153099 VIRIN: 231205-A-ET867-8304 Resolution: 2741x3221 Size: 1.61 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.