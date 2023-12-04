NETOM’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Runk, receives the guidon signaling the change of responsibility Dec. 5. Runk was previously the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) and looked forward to the new opportunities here at NETCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Enrique Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8153099
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-ET867-8304
|Resolution:
|2741x3221
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT