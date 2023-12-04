Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy hands flowers to his spouse as a token of appreciation Dec. 5. The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command held a change of command ceremony between NETCOM’s outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy and the new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Runk. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8153101 VIRIN: 231205-A-HT688-6084 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.53 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.