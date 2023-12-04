Outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy, passes the guidon signaling the transfer of responsibility Dec. 5. After the change of responsibility ceremony, McCoy had a retirement ceremony to honor 24 years of dedicated service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8153102
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-HT688-1323
|Resolution:
|6384x5464
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT