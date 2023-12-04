Outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy, passes the guidon signaling the transfer of responsibility Dec. 5. After the change of responsibility ceremony, McCoy had a retirement ceremony to honor 24 years of dedicated service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8153102 VIRIN: 231205-A-HT688-1323 Resolution: 6384x5464 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM changes leadership, signaleer ends 24-year career [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.