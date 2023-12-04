Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 25 of 25]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 426th Regional Training Institute (Wisconsin Military Academy) render honors to former President George Herbert Walker Bush on Dec. 6, 2018, with a 21-gun artillery salute at the Parade Field at Fort McCoy, Wis. In accordance with Army Regulation 600-25, guns were fired at one-minute intervals. On Nov. 30, the 41st president of the United States, President George H.W. Bush, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas. In accordance with the Presidential Executive Order published on Dec. 1, all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a mark of respect to the former president. In honor and tribute to the memory of the former president, the flag of the United States was lowered to half-staff on Dec. 1, and will remain as such until sunset on Dec. 30. On Dec. 6, the former president was buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. At Army installations around the world, a 21-gun salute was held at noon local time. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2018
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 8151448
    VIRIN: 181206-A-OK556-9458
    Resolution: 5247x3356
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; December 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    President George H. W. Bush
    artillery salute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT